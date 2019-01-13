Celebrate Julia Louis-Dreyfus’s Birthday With Her Hottest Looks

It’s Julia Louis-Dreyfus’s birthday on Sunday.

In honor of the 58-year-old comedian's day, we scoured the internet to find her hottest looks on the red carpet and stage to date.

Born in Manhattan, New York, the "Enough Said" star got her first big break in the entertainment industry when she landed a gig on the late-night sketch comedy show "Saturday Night Live" in 1982.

The exposure on the hit series from 1982-1985 helped open doors for her and soon she scored her first role on the big screen in Woody Allen's "Hannah And Her Sisters" in 1986.

But it wouldn't be until she got the lead female role as Elaine Benes for the NBC show "Seinfeld" in 1989 alongside comedians like Jerry Seinfeld and Jason Alexander that she became a world-wide celebrity.

The hugely popular show ran from 1989-1998 and earned her critical acclaim year after year, including Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series and numerous Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award nominations.

The last year or so was one of heart break and victory for the “Veep” star after revealing in September 2017 that she was diagnosed with breast cancer. She kept her fans updated all along the process.

Then one of the stars of the show shared the good news with fans that Louis-Dreyfus had completed her final round of chemo and she would start filming in the fall for the HBO series.

Here’s to hoping the new year is her greatest one yet. Happy Birthday, Julia!