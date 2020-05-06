The Media Has A History Of Bungling Reporting Surrounding Trump’s Finances. Here Are Just A Few Prime Examples

The media has often been obsessed with President Donald Trump’s finances, reporting for years on various issues and controversies surrounding them.

Trump has refused to release years of tax returns subpoenaed by state prosecutors in Manhattan and there has been legitimate reporting into issues surrounding the president’s finances. But, the media has not always gotten it correct. What’s more, they haven’t always willingly admitted it after realizing a report was bungled.

A prime example of the media running with fake news happened just this month, when Politico falsely reported earlier in May that Trump currently owes millions to the Bank of China.

Here are four big examples of media mistakes regarding Trump’s billions of dollars:

Trump-Alfa server conspiracy theory

The Trump Organization was accused by former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s campaign of maintaining “a secret computer server at Trump Tower directly tied to Moscow’s Alfa Bank, whose partner are linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin,” the Associated Press reported in 2019.

The claim has since been debunked, according to the AP. The server’s IP address was actually traced to “a spam operation outside Philadelphia,” according to the publication. Two Clinton supporters connected to Fusion GPA reportedly pushed the “bogus” theory.

This debunked claim was repeated by numerous outlets and prominent reporters in 2016. Slat was one organization who published a report on Oct. 31, 2016 backing up the theory, according to the AP. This came on the same day as a report from the New York Times’ anti-Trump-Alfa theory story.

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow pushed the theory too, saying in 2018 that she thinks the media was too quick to dismiss the conspiracy theory. During the segment, Maddow mentioned Slate’s pro-theory piece, calling it “a very controversial piece of reporting.”

She suggested viewers read The New Yorker’s piece about the claim titled “Was There A Connection Between A Russian Bank And The Trump Campaign?” Maddow called it a “fascinating story” and gleefully speculated about “if there really was a secret line of communication” between Trump and Moscow.

Trump owns stock in Thermo-Fisher Scientific

This claim came just a few months ago from writer Amee Vanderpool. She published a story for her newsletter on March 6 suggesting Trump benefited financially from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) novel coronavirus test that it developed.

Vanderpool alleged that Trump owned stocks in Thermo-Fisher Scientific, which makes the machine needed for the test, Snopes reported.

“There is reason to believe that Donald Trump stands to profit from medical testing of coronavirus that will now take place in the United States,” Vanderpool wrote.

The claim, which was fact-checked by Snopes as “false,” was repeated online, Snopes reported. In fact, Trump does not own stocks in Thermo-Fisher scientific, which Vanderpool later acknowledged. The president sold his shares in the company back in 2017, according to the fact-checking website.

“Financial disclosures from 2016 and 2017 (each of which reflect the preceding financial year) indicated the president owned ‘$50,001-$100,000’ worth of Thermo-Fisher stock in 2015 and 2016,” Snopes reported. “Financial disclosures filed in 2018 and 2019, however, indicate that the president has not owned stock in Thermo-Fisher since the 2017 financial year.”

Trump has touted hydroxychloroquine because he can make money off of it

Trump has pushed an anti-malaria drug called hydroxchloroquine as a possible treatment for the novel coronavirus.

An April 6 article from the NYT suggested that Trump and others connected to him would “stand to profit” if the drug “becomes an accepted treatment” because he “has a small personal financial interest” in French drugmaker called Sanofi, which produces hydroxychloroquine’s brand name.

“If hydroxychloroquine becomes an accepted treatment, several pharmaceutical companies stand to profit, including shareholders and senior executives with connections to the president,” the NYT reported. “Mr. Trump himself has a small personal financial interest in Sanofi, the French drugmaker that makes Plaquenil, the brand-name version of hydroxychloroquine.”

The Daily Beast reported on the news too, leaving out an important point that numerous other reporters had raised.

Trump’s stake in the drug is essentially worthless to him, as Vox pointed out. The publication noted that Trump’s stake in the drugmaker “is indirect and rather small” because “he owns shares through a fund that includes a diverse array of stocks.”

“As Vox’s Emily Stewart noted, a government official repeatedly promoting a product made by a company they have a minute stake in would be a very inefficient way to be corrupt,” Vox reported.

“But the report of Trumpworld’s connections to the pharmaceutical industry caused many to believe something more sinister was afoot — namely, that Trump hoped to use the coronavirus pandemic to enrich himself and his allies.”

Although Trump’s exact investment isn’t known, Vox reported that it is $15,000 or less. This would indicate that Trump’s stake in the French drugmaker is perhaps worth around $450, according to Financial Times reporter Kadhim Shubber.

Trump “owes” millions to the Bank of China

Politico reported on April 24 that Trump currently “owes millions to the Bank of China.” The article even added that “the loan is due soon.” (RELATED: Politico Quietly Updates Article After Claiming Trump Currently ‘Owes’ Millions To Bank Of China)

Politico was forced to quietly edit its story after it was determined that Trump apparently did not currently owe the Bank of China millions of dollars.

The publication first edited the story without noting that its first report appeared to be fake news. Politico also appeared to stand by its reporting in a previous statement to the Daily Caller.

“This article and headline were updated to include comment from the Bank of China and additional reporting,” Politico wrote in its updated article, not noting that its first report was not accurate.

Following this massive bungle, former Vice President Joe Biden repeated the false claim during an interview without pushback on CBS4 April 27.

“And talk about business dealings – look at the business dealings the president has with China. He owes, apparently, millions of dollars to the Bank of China,” Biden said.

Politico then gave a larger update, upgrading it to a correction and issuing a lengthy editor’s note about the fake news.

“Correction: An earlier version of this article reported that President Trump owes tens of millions to the Bank of China stemming from a 2012 real estate deal,” the article noted. “Though Bank of China helped finance the deal, it later sold its interest in the loan.”

The editor’s note attempted to explain how the article was bungled so badly and what steps Politico apparently took to correct its reporting. However, this was done days after Politico’s quiet update of their fake news.

“Our commitment at POLITICO is to journalism that gets its facts straight. We regret we fell short in this case,” Politico’s editor note reads.