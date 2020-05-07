REPORT: ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean’ Reboot Is In The Works At Disney

A reboot of “Pirates of the Caribbean” is reportedly in the works at Disney.

According to TheDisInsider.com, the studio is looking to tap a female lead for the reboot, and Johnny Depp won’t be back as Captain Jack Sparrow. It’s believed Disney is eyeing Karen Gillan for the role, but no discussions have happened at this time. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Jerry Bruckheimer will return as a producer on the reboot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karen Gillan (@karengillan) on Feb 14, 2020 at 8:46am PST

The later “Pirates” movies lost a lot of the quality we had in the early ones, but the first couple were absolutely awesome.

I remember watching the original as a kid, and I absolutely loved it. Keira Knightley, Orlando Bloom and Johnny Depp were all awesome in it.

“The Curse of the Black Pearl” was one of the coolest movies I ever saw while growing up.

Now, it sounds like Disney is firing it back up, but going with a different direction. I can get down with Gillan. If she’s the choice, I certainly wouldn’t hate it.

She was a lot of fun in the “Jumanji” films. She’s also a bit of a smoke, and you know we won’t be complaining about that.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karen Gillan (@karengillan) on Jan 15, 2020 at 1:59pm PST

As long as the reboot is fun, high energy, keeps the action coming and continues the vibes of the originals, then I think we’re in for a fun time.

Depp had his epic run as Jack Sparrow, and now it sounds like we’re in for some new developments. I’m pretty excited!

H/T: BroBible