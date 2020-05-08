Alex Smith Shows Off Recovery In Training Video After Gruesome Leg Injury

Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith has made some huge strides in his recovery from a brutal leg injury.

In a Twitter video shared by Sports Illustrated, Smith goes through a variety of different workout drills, and appears to be doing okay. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the awesome video below.

Today Alex Smith turns 36. This morning his wife, Elizabeth, shared a video of him training as he hopes to one day return to the NFL ???? (via @lizbsmith11) pic.twitter.com/SbuCYQYXxY — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 7, 2020

Smith hasn’t played a snap of football since getting his leg destroyed against the Texans back in 2018. It’s unclear if he’ll ever play again, but he certainly seems to be trying.

GRAPHIC WARNING! Oh, maaan. That’s a shocking injury for Alex Smith. Never like to see that???? #NFL #HOUvsWAS pic.twitter.com/0JWCFxlGNV — Michael Randall (@MickRandallHS) November 18, 2018

Honestly, I respect the hell out of Smith for putting in the work to play again, but he should 100% hang up his cleats.

The dude is lucky to even have his leg right now. He didn’t just break a bone. He damn near lost his leg! He suffered a horrific injury, and I’m not sure why he’d ever want to risk anything going forward.

In less than a week, Alex Smith went from starting at QB for the Redskins to fighting for his life.#Project11 airs this Friday at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN. (via @E60) pic.twitter.com/O5JsrPyWgA — ESPN (@espn) April 30, 2020

Smith has plenty of money in the bank, and he sacrificed his body for the sport. I think it’s fair to say he’s done enough. At this point, just kick back and enjoy life. There’s zero point in risking further injury.