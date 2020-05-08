Editorial

Alex Smith Shows Off Recovery In Training Video After Gruesome Leg Injury

Alex Smith (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/SInow/status/1258397853220823040)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith has made some huge strides in his recovery from a brutal leg injury.

In a Twitter video shared by Sports Illustrated, Smith goes through a variety of different workout drills, and appears to be doing okay. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the awesome video below.

Smith hasn’t played a snap of football since getting his leg destroyed against the Texans back in 2018. It’s unclear if he’ll ever play again, but he certainly seems to be trying.

Honestly, I respect the hell out of Smith for putting in the work to play again, but he should 100% hang up his cleats.

The dude is lucky to even have his leg right now. He didn’t just break a bone. He damn near lost his leg! He suffered a horrific injury, and I’m not sure why he’d ever want to risk anything going forward.

Smith has plenty of money in the bank, and he sacrificed his body for the sport. I think it’s fair to say he’s done enough. At this point, just kick back and enjoy life. There’s zero point in risking further injury.