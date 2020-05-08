‘Russia, Russia, Russia’: Trump Praises Tucker Carlson For Coverage Of Russian Collusion Hoax

President Donald Trump praised Fox News’ Tucker Carlson during an interview Friday morning with “Fox & Friends.”

Trump spoke about the Russian collusion allegations in light of a trove of transcripts from the closed-door interviews being released by the House Intelligence Committee. The president brought up the media, bashing some networks, but praising other individual hosts and shows.

“Tucker would do the ‘Russia, Russia, Russia’ bit and laugh about it every night for two years,” Trump said of the Fox News host and Daily Caller co-founder.

WATCH:

Trump added that Fox News host Sean Hannity “should get the equivalent of the Pulitzer prizes.” He also said that Fox & Friends “has been not exactly a believer in the hoax” either.

Co-host Brian Kilmeade noted the documents showed there was “no evidence of collusion,” adding that “top Obama administration officials” are “all saying they had no proof the Trump campaign was working with Russia.” (RELATED: House Republicans Say Adam Schiff Is ‘Blocking’ The Release Of Secret Russia Transcripts)

After praising Carlson and others at Fox News, the president continued on to trash networks that he said took the Russian collusion allegations seriously.

“You look over to the other side, CNN, which is a very dishonest group,” Trump said. “These people are just purely sick. And MSDNC [MSNBC], they’re doing everything and now they are very embarrassed and they don’t know what to do because they’ve been caught.”