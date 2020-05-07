House Intel Releases 53 Transcripts From Russia Probe

The House Intelligence Committee on Thursday released transcripts of 53 interviews conducted as part of the panel’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Chairman Adam Schiff released the documents, which total more than 6,000 pages, after an intense pressure campaign from House Republicans and Richard Grenell, the acting director of national intelligence.

The committee had voted in September 2018 to release the transcripts, which were conducted with Obama administration officials, Trump associates and various other individuals.

Sources familiar with the documents have told The Daily Caller News Foundation that transcripts of the interviews with former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and former Obama National Security Adviser Susan Rice contain noteworthy revelations. (RELATED: CNN Hires Andrew McCabe As A Contributor)

The committee also interviewed Michael Sussmann and Marc Elias, two lawyers who commissioned the Steele dossier on behalf of the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee. The committee interviewed several Trump associates, including Steve Bannon, Roger Stone, his son-in-law Jared Kushner, and his son, Donald Trump Jr.

The committee released a report on April 27, 2018, that said the investigation turned up no evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian government. The special counsel’s office arrived at the same conclusion following its investigation, according to a report released on April 18, 2019.

The interviews can be found here.

