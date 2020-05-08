Ted Cruz Compares Joe Scarborough To A ‘Teenage Girl Throwing Her Panties At The Latest Boy Band’

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz fired back Friday at MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough, comparing the “Morning Joe” host to a “teenage girl throwing her panties at the latest boy band.”

The exchange began when Scarborough, along with a number of others, shared a deceptively-edited video of Vice President Mike Pence from late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel. The video made it appear as though Pence was pretending to deliver medical supplies into a Virginia nursing home while he really only carried empty boxes — but Pence actually did take part in delivering the supplies.

Cruz responded to Scarborough’s now-deleted tweet, saying, “Hmm. When you’re on the defensive for being dishonest & corrupt, perhaps best not to forward fraudulent stories from Jimmy Kimmel (that he’s admitted were false)? You are claiming to be a journalist, after all….” (RELATED: ‘How About You Fund The Damn Program Nancy’: Ted Cruz Unloads On Pelosi, Accuses Her Of Stalling Small Business Relief)

Hmm. When you’re on the defensive for being dishonest & corrupt, perhaps best not to forward fraudulent stories from Jimmy Kimmel (that he’s admitted were false)? You are claiming to be a journalist, after all…. https://t.co/tYsgKJGxpR — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 8, 2020

Scarborough defended himself by saying that he was willing to admit his own mistakes, then accused Cruz of compromising his values when he aligned with Trump.

“You remain mired in shame because you kowtow to a man who called your wife ugly and said your daddy assassinated JFK. Me messing up a tweet or two will never erase the shame you carry every day of your life,” he said.

Ted, when I make a mistake I admit it. You remain mired in shame because you kowtow to a man who called your wife ugly and said your daddy assassinated JFK. Me messing up a tweet or two will never erase the shame you carry every day of your life. https://t.co/eJa4qWzqA2 — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) May 8, 2020

Cruz fired right back, mocking both Scarborough and his network. “Joe, you chased after Trump for 2 years like a teenage girl throwing her panties at the latest boy band; now you pretend to be this indignant paragon of virtue outraged at everything he says & does. All to get invited to DC cocktail parties & thrill the 13 people watching MSNBC,” he concluded.