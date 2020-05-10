Fauci And Other Health Officials Will Isolate After Possible Exposure To Coronavirus

Dr. Anthony Fauci and two other Coronavirus Task Force members have announced that they will self-isolate after possible exposure.

Three members of the White House coronavirus task force, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, are entering self-quarantine for two weeks after coming into contact with an individual who had tested positive for COVID-19. https://t.co/jDvavXVW1r — NPR (@NPR) May 10, 2020

Following what he described as “low risk” contact with someone who had tested positive, Fauci determined that the best course of action would be to isolate for the next 14 days. (RELATED: Whoopi Goldberg Suggests Trump Is Afraid Of Fauci Testimony — Meghan McCain Says China Is The Real Issue)

An NIAID spokesperson told NPR that Fauci “has tested negative for COVID-19, and he will continue to be tested regularly. He is considered to be at relatively low-risk based on the degree of his exposure. Nevertheless he is taking appropriate precautions to mitigate risk to any of his personal contacts while still allowing him to carry out his responsibilities in this public health crisis.”

Also isolating after potential exposure are CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield and FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn.

None of the three have tested positive for the virus, but their decision to isolate comes after Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary Katie Miller tested positive on Friday. A valet for President Donald Trump has also tested positive in the last week.