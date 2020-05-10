Trump Snaps Over Obama Criticism, Says Swine Flu Response Was A ‘Disaster’

President Donald Trump went after former President Barack Obama in a series of tweets Sunday morning, comparing his response to coronavirus with Obama’s response to the Swine Flu, which he called a “disaster.”

“We are getting great marks for the handling of the CoronaVirus pandemic, especially the very early BAN of people from China, the infectious source, entering the USA,” Trump said.

“Compare that to the Obama/Sleepy Joe disaster known as H1N1 Swine Flu. Poor marks, bad polls – didn’t have a clue!”

We are getting great marks for the handling of the CoronaVirus pandemic, especially the very early BAN of people from China, the infectious source, entering the USA. Compare that to the Obama/Sleepy Joe disaster known as H1N1 Swine Flu. Poor marks, bad polls – didn’t have a clue! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2020

In another tweet, he characterized the Obama administration’s actions toward investigating connections between Russia and the Trump campaign to be the “biggest political crime in American history, by far!”

The biggest political crime in American history, by far! https://t.co/m5nPdUHt4u — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2020

This comes after Obama, in a phone call leaked to the media, was heard ripping into the Trump administration’s response to the pandemic, as well as the Mike Flynn case. (RELATED: ‘Rule Of Law Is At Risk’: Obama Weighs In On Flynn Case And Federal Coronavirus Response In Leaked Call)

Obama called the reaction to coronavirus an “absolute chaotic disaster” and said that the upcoming election is about fighting against “being selfish, being tribal, being divided.”

On the Flynn case, Obama opined, “That’s the kind of stuff where you begin to get worried that basic — not just institutional norms — but our basic understanding of rule of law is at risk.”

“And when you start moving in those directions, it can accelerate pretty quickly as we’ve seen in other places.”

The former president previously criticized Trump’s reaction to the virus in April, saying that America doesn’t have a “coherent national plan” for fighting the pandemic.