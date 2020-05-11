AHL Cancels Remainder Of Season Because Of The Coronavirus Pandemic

The AHL is done for the season.

After suspending the season at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, league president Dave Andrews canceled the remainder of it Monday. He said a return during the pandemic was "not feasible."

You can read his full statement below.

This isn’t good news for the return of the NBA and the NHL. Why is that? It’s really simple. The AHL is the biggest minor league in America.

Other than maybe the KHL, it’s the best hockey league outside of the NHL in the world. The games have solid attendance, the quality of play is really damn good and the pay for the athletes is high.

The fact they’re throwing in the towel is bad news.

Now, that doesn’t mean for sure the NHL and NBA won’t return, but it does mean a major pro sports organization in America already made the call not to do so.

If you’re a fan of the NHL or NBA, you can’t be filled with confidence right now.

Keep checking back for more updates when we have them. Right now, I wouldn’t say things are looking great.