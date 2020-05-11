Chrissy Teigen Announces She’s Taking A ‘Break’ From Twitter Following Online Spat With New York Times Columnist Alison Roman

Model Chrissy Teigen has gone private on Twitter following the drama stemming from New York Times food columnist Alison Roman’s criticism.

Teigen announced Sunday that she was taking a “little break” from Twitter and then changed her Twitter settings to private, according to a report published by Entertainment Tonight.

After her drama with cookbook author Alison Roman, Chrissy Teigen said she is taking a break from social media: “I really hate what this drama has caused this week…Calling my kids Petri dish babies.” https://t.co/JCxraHNnBu pic.twitter.com/0ypVj1zChJ — E! News (@enews) May 11, 2020

“I really hate what this drama has caused this week,” Teigen said. “Calling my kids Petri dish babies or making up flight manifests with my name on them to ‘Epstein island,’ to justify someone else’s disdain with me seems gross to me so I’m gonna take a little break.”

“This is what always happens,” she added. “The first day, a ton of support, then the next, 1 million reasons as to why you deserved this. It never fails.”

The drama ensued after Roman claimed Teigen’s business model “horrifies” her in an interview with “The New Consumer.” (RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Talks Obsession With Twitter And The Crazy Places She’s Tweeted From)

“She had a successful cookbook,” Roman said. “And then it was like: Boom, line at Target. Boom, now she has an Instagram page that has over a million followers where it’s just, like, people running a content farm for her. That horrifies me and it’s not something that I ever want to do. I don’t aspire to that. But like, who’s laughing now? Because she’s making a ton of f**king money.”

Some people have very strong opinions on Teigen, and I don’t blame them. She puts herself on the internet in a way that’s different than pretty much every other celebrity. Roman, however, was a little harsh and seemed to speak about the way Teigen runs her business without knowing much about Teigen’s business at all.

So I do kind of feel bad for Teigen in this moment. She didn’t really deserve this or ask for it.