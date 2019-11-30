Celebrate Chrissy Teigen’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Looks

It’s Chrissy Teigen’s birthday on Saturday.

In honor of the 34-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model's day, we scoured the internet to find her most jaw-dropping and unforgettable looks on the red carpet and stage to date.

And there truly have been some incredible one's over the last few years.

Born in Delta, Utah, the "Between Two Ferns: The Movie" star got her first big break in the entertainment industry when she landed on the cover of Maxim magazine in July 2007. Soon she would appear as the face of numerous ad campaigns including, Nike, Gap Factory, UGG Australia, Billabong and more.

But it wouldn't be until she landed a coveted spot in the annual SI swimsuit issue in 2010 and was then named "Rookie of The Year" that she truly became a household name and worldwide celebrity.

Since that time, Teigen has appeared in the jaw-dropping issue in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2017. Some of those unforgettable moments that are truly can't-miss can be seen here.

Here's to hoping this year is the supermodel's greatest one yet. Happy Birthday, Chrissy!