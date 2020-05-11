US

Protestors Start Doing Push-Ups, Squats While Urging Florida Lawmakers To Reopen Gyms

Protestors in Florida that are calling on lawmakers to reopen gyms began to do push-ups and squats outside a courthouse Monday, numerous sources reported.

Gathered outside a Pinellas County courthouse Monday morning — located on the west-central coast of the state in Clearwater — protestors urged lawmakers to reopen gyms in the state so employees can return to work and customers can return to exercising, according to FOX 59.

A group of 20 to 30 people held signs and waved flags outside the courthouse as well as began doing push-ups and squats on the pavement. (RELATED: Spain Reopens Cafes As Coronavirus Deaths Drop To Seven-Week Low)

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a statewide safer-at-home order last month which expired last week. Although the state has transitioned into its first phase of reopenings, gyms must remain closed until Phase Two of the reopening plan.

When gyms are allowed to finally reopen, they will be limited to 75% capacity and will be required to practice social distancing and sanitation. 