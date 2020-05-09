EXCLUSIVE: What Will It Take For America To Reopen? Job Creators Network CEO Alfredo Ortiz Explains

States across the country are starting the process of reopening after being shut down due to the coronavirus, but reopening presents its own challenges that could be just as threatening to employers as the pandemic itself.

Job Creators Network President and CEO Alfredo Ortiz sat down with Daily Caller White House correspondent Anders Hagstrom to discuss both the government and private sector roles in ensuring that reopening goes as smoothly as possible. (RELATED: Can Sunlight Really Kill Coronavirus? Separating The Truth From The Fake News)

Ortiz says individual industries must develop a set of best practices for reopening that cover everything from how full restaurants or movie theaters can be to what sort of PPE should be required from customers and employees. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Doctor And Women For Trump Leader Explains How Fall Election Can Be Held Safely)

The government has already spent trillions of dollars to prevent companies from going under during lockdown, but is it enough?

