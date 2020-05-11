I Was In Direct Contact With A Positive Coronavirus Case, And The White House Made Me Get Tested — Here’s What Happened

Daily Caller’s senior White House correspondent Christian Datoc spent last week doing his job.

That meant multiple meetings with top White House officials, including with Katie Miller, Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary. Following her positive coronavirus test on Friday, Datoc was called into the White House to be tested for the virus himself. He sat down Monday with Daily Caller’s Chief Video Director Richie McGinniss to rundown exactly what that process entailed. (RELATED: Should Trump And Pence Quarantine After Pence’s Press Secretary Tested Positive For Coronavirus?)

The pair also discussed how the obstacles currently facing the White House will translate to businesses across the country now that states are reopening their economies. In many ways, the White House is significantly more secure than those offices, but there are specific aspects of White House life that wouldn’t manifest in other places of work.

What do you think, Patriots? Are you concerned at all about being able to monitor working populations as businesses reopen their doors?

WATCH:

