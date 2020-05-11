ESPN Releases Powerful Mother’s Day Video

ESPN released a powerful video Sunday to celebrate Mother’s Day.

This past Sunday was Mother’s Day in America and it was another great opportunity to shine a light on all the awesome mothers out there. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, ESPN dropped a late Sunday afternoon video that is bound to hit you hard emotionally. Give it a watch below.

There has never been a Mother’s Day like this. This is Why We Cheer … for Mom ❤️ (via @OTLonESPN) pic.twitter.com/ywwI2tcCqZ — ESPN (@espn) May 10, 2020

It really doesn’t get much better than that at all. That was a hell of a video from ESPN. Damn, is it a bit dusty in here or is it just me?

I’m not going to go on some long-winded rant about my mother and greatness. Those who need to know what’s up already know.

Here’s what I will say, there are a lot of powerful moments with parents in the world of sports. These athletes are molded at a young age to be competitors and their parents have a lot to do with that.

Look no further than Kevin Durant’s famous speech about his mom for proof of that fact.

It’s never a bad thing when you take a moment to remember all the wonderful mothers out there helping to raise incredible young men and women.

Props to ESPN for the awesome video tying sports and Mother’s Day together. That’s something we’ll always get behind.