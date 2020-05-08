Lowe’s To Deliver $1 Million Worth Of Flowers To Senior Homes For Mother’s Day During Pandemic

Lowe’s home improvement store said its planning on delivering $1 million worth of flowers to senior homes across the country for Mother’s Day during pandemic.

“Mother’s Day is a special time of celebration between mothers, grandmothers and their children,” Marisa Thalberg, the company’s chief brand and marketing officer shared in a press release, according to Fox News in a piece published Thursday.

“Our hearts go out to the millions of families nationwide who won’t be able to be with their loved ones this year.”(RELATED: Pearl Jam Postpones North American Tour Over Growing Coronavirus Concerns)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lowe’s Home Improvement (@loweshomeimprovement) on May 8, 2020 at 6:29am PDT

In a post on Instagram, the home improvement store explained how they “partnered with our small business growers and @uber to deliver $1M worth of flowers to 100,000+ moms in senior housing.” (RELATED: Here Are The Members Of Congress Self-Quarantining After Meeting Person With Coronavirus At CPAC)

“We hope that these flower deliveries, made possible by our network of local nurseries will bring a spark of joy to the moms and grandmothers in senior housing who may feel alone this Mother’s Day,” Thalberg explained.

On Friday, the company shared a touching picture of one of the stores greeters in North Carolina, Ms. Louis, who got flowers delivered to her for the special day as she remains in self-isolation at her senior living facility during the coronavirus outbreak.

“Ms. Louise is a greeter at our South End store in Charlotte, N.C. When you walk through the sliding doors, she’s always there to greet you with a big smile and warm hello,” the post read. “She’s a local celebrity and has been dearly missed while isolating in her senior living facility.”

“That’s why a surprise flower delivery to Ms. Louise was so special to us,” the post added. “She makes sure every person who enters Lowe’s feels seen and appreciated, and the least we could do was make Ms. Louise feel the same this Mother’s Day. #buildthanks.”