Trump Storms Off, Abruptly Ends Press Conference After ‘Ask China’ Remark

President Donald Trump stormed off and ended his press conference Monday after he told a reporter to “ask China” about coronavirus testing.

WATCH:

“Why is this a global competition to you if every day Americans are still losing their lives and we’re still seeing more cases every day?” CBS reporter Weijia Jiang asked about Trump’s rhetoric on testing.

“Well, they’re losing their lives everywhere in world. And maybe that’s a question you should ask China. Don’t ask me, ask China that question, okay?” Trump responded.

“When you ask them that question, you may get a very unusual answer,” he added.

“Sir, why are you saying that to me, specifically, that I should ask China?” Jiang said back after Trump tried to move on.

“I’m not saying it specifically to anybody. I’m saying it to anybody that would ask a nasty question like that,” Trump said.

“That’s not a nasty question,” Jiang said.

Trump again tried to move on, pointing and saying “please, go ahead, in the back, please,” in the direction of CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins, but when she tried to ask a question, he said “No it’s okay … next please.”

“But, you called on me,” she said.

“I did, and you didn’t respond, and now I’m calling on the young lady in the back,” Trump said.

“I just wanted to let my colleague finish, but can I ask you … ” Collins said, as Trump interrupted to end the press conference and left.

