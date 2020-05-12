‘They Should Die As Well’: Ahmaud Arbery’s Mother Wants The Death Penalty For Son’s Shooters

Ahmaud Arbery’s mother wants the death penalty for the two men who shot her son to death on February 23.

Wanda Cooper-Jones made an appearance Tuesday on “TMZ Live” and said that she believed capital punishment would be appropriate in her son’s case. (RELATED: Atlanta Mayor Lays Blame On White House For Ahmaud Arbery Shooting)

Ahmaud Arbery’s Mother Wants Death Penalty for Son’s Killers https://t.co/0q8vyQJMor — TMZ (@TMZ) May 12, 2020

Cooper-Jones explained that she wanted to see the two men, former police officer Gregory McMichael and his son Travis McMichael, prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. “Coming from my point of view, my son died, so they should die as well,” she added.

The two men were not initially charged in the shooting, but video evidence released May 4 showed both of them confronting Arbery in the Satilla Shores neighborhood, after which Travis McMichael shot him.

The video went viral, quickly resulting in a public outcry and calls for their arrest and prosecution. They were charged with Arbery’s murder May 7.

Both Brunswick and Waycross Counties’ district attorneys recused themselves from the case due to their own relationship with the elder McMichael, who was a former investigator in the Brunswick District Attorney’s office. A new DA has since been appointed to handle the case.