Communist Party Of China Sends Out Official Missive On American Coronavirus ‘Lies’

The Chinese Communist Party has responded to what it calls “preposterous allegations and lies” from U.S. politicians about the origins and growth of the coronavirus.

The objective of the 30 page defense of Chinese policy is to exonerate China of any responsibility for releasing the COVID-19 virus upon the world and comes as many in the United States and abroad are demanding restitution from the communist state for the death and economic damage inflicted by the global pandemic. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Tom Cotton Blasts ‘Apologists’ In Media For Accepting Chinese Propaganda Surrounding Coronavirus Origins)

The document, released May 9 was posted on official Chinese ministry of foreign affairs website and was written after a series of public accusations and counter-accusations between the Trump administration and China’s communist government.

The document begins by suggesting “some US politicians and media outlets have been fabricating preposterous allegations and lies of one kind or another in order to shift the blame to China for their inadequate response to COVID-19.”

The article lists 24 accusations made about China’s responsibly for the outbreak and management of the coronavirus and responds with a “reality check” for each one. (RELATED: Tucker Carlson Airs Report That Says Coronavirus ‘Probably Originated From A Laboratory In Wuhan’)

The document denies that people first experienced the coronavirus in Wuhan, because “being the first to report the virus does not mean that Wuhan is its origin. In fact, the origin is still not identified.”

It also discounts any indications that the Wuhan Institute of Virology either spawned or released the killer virus.

“Reality Check: The Wuhan National Biosafety Laboratory in the WIV is a government cooperation program between China and France,” the article states. “The Institute does not have the capability to design or synthesize a new coronavirus, and there is no evidence of pathogen leaks or staff infections in the Institute.”

The article attempts to use reports that China frequently changed its story about how many people were infected with the COVID-19 virus and how people it killed to China’s advantage.

“The data revision by Wuhan is a common international practice. As a matter of fact, it proves that China is open, transparent and responsible,” the article states.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has blamed China for the global “suffering” caused by the COVID-19 virus that very probably came from a virology research center in Wuhan. Chinese state media has called Pompeo a “degenerate” and “evil” man who is “spitting poison.”