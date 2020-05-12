‘Deadpool’ Creator Rob Liefeld Rips Marvel For Lack Of 3rd Film In The Series

“Deadpool” creator Rob Liefeld had some harsh words for Marvel about the fate of the franchise.

The first two “Deadpool” films with Ryan Reynolds were a smashing success at the box office. The second one was the most successful R-rated film ever before “Joker” topped it. Yet there doesn’t seem to be another one coming out anytime soon, and Liefeld seems to know who to blame. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

“I blame Marvel … blame Marvel that that hasn’t happened yet. They are the reason it isn’t happening. … If Ryan isn’t making Deadpool 3 right now, that’s because Marvel hasn’t allowed it to be yet and that’s all I’m saying,” Liefeld said during an interview with Inverse when discussing a third film, according to BroBible.

You can watch the full interview below.

Does Marvel hate money or something? I thought the entire point of comic franchises and superhero movies was to print cash.

Those things more or less act as ATMs for film studios. That’s why we have about a million of them. Yet “Deadpool” apparently can’t get a third film, despite the crushing success of the first two.

That doesn’t make sense at all.

Reynolds has been outstanding as the title character, and the films have proven that gritty and inappropriate R-rated superhero films can work.

Not only can they work, but they can earn huge amounts of money.

Let’s hope we eventually get a third “Deadpool” film. It’d be a damn shame if the series ended after just two.