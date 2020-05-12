Diplo Reveals He Had A Child With Former Miss Universe Contestant Jevon King During Quarantine

Diplo revealed he has a newborn baby son in an Instagram post.

The DJ gave fans their first look at the newborn with an Instagram post on Mother’s Day.

“Thanks for giving me life and helping me create it – the three strongest mothers in the world,” Diplo captioned a series of photos. “I’m still a work in progress but u have given three perfect beautiful boys. I love you all til the moon and back.”

The first photo showed a throwback photo of the DJ and his mom, the second photo was a picture of his ex ex Kathryn Lockhart hugging their two kids and a third picture of former Miss Universe contestant Jevon King holding their newborn baby boy.

Diplo confirmed he does have a third son on Monday.

“So I had an entire ass baby during quarantine,” he confirmed. “I was hesitant to post him because not only does he already had [sic] a better haircut than me.. But also because I haven’t met him yet since we are separated by a million miles and closed borders.”

“His name is Pace, he and his mommy are super healthy and happy and I’m going to meet them as soon as we turn a corner on this world shutdown,” the DJ added.