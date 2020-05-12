Rush Limbaugh: Blue State Governors Want To ‘Wreck The Economy’ To Hurt Trump, And Make Red States Pay

Conservative talk radio host Rush Limbaugh speculated that blue state governors are keeping their states locked down for “purely political” reasons.

Discussing the issue of so-called red states being the majority of those opening up their economies on Tuesday’s “The Rush Limbaugh Show,” Limbaugh noted that, while that will serve to “get the economy kickstarted,” the capital they create will go to those who refuse to get things moving.

“The red states are gonna create capital and money to transfer to pay these people their stupid welfare costs and whatever else they’re using to bleed this country dry, while their population sits home, doesn’t work, waits for the federal check to show up — and they sit around and they trash the supposedly reckless red states. I cannot tell you how this irritates me,” he said.

While red-state governors “are doing the right thing,” Limbaugh observed, “it’s the exact opposite” in Democratic Party-run states.

“They shut down and lock down, and they want to remain locked down until July or August or whatever — and nothing’s gonna open and nothing is gonna happen,” he said. “And they fully expect the red states to sit there and essentially pay for it. Folks, I’m gonna tell you, these next four months are gonna be a veritable war like we have not seen.”

Limbaugh speculated that some of the motivation could be to “blow up their own country’s jobs” to “ensure” that President Donald Trump loses in November.

“The economic activity that will happen from the red states going back to work, the blue state governors are gonna try to cancel it out by keeping their people at home,” said Limbaugh. “They’re gonna wreck the economy. Their objective is to wreck the economy and get rid of Trump.” (RELATED: ‘This Is The Home Of The Brave’: Ben Carson Sends A Message To States Refusing To Ease Lockdowns)

The conservative radio host, who was awarded the President Medal of Freedom during February’s State of the Union address, predicted that such a move will lead to even more animosity between working Americans, particularly those in Republican-run states, and the liberal establishment.

“But what do they expect to happen?” he asked rhetorically. “They expect us to just watch them try to literally destroy this country’s economy and do nothing about it? They just expect us to just watch it and when the election’s over, wave at ’em and say, “Hey, guys, nice try!” What do they expect to happen here?”