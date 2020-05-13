MGM Resorts Releases Seven-Point Safety Plan To Reopen Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

MGM Resorts has released a safety plan for reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The seven-point safety plan was released Tuesday, according to a report published by The Hollywood Reporter.

MGM Resorts unveiled a “seven-point safety plan” to reopen its casinos and hotels https://t.co/PHOtS8ochu — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 12, 2020

The measures for the Las Vegas reopening will include installation of plexiglass barriers and stations for guests to wash their hands, no more buffet meals, slot machines placed further apart and fewer guests at each card table.

“Employees will discourage players from standing (except Craps) and guests will be asked not to stand beside or behind players,” MGM said.

Lines will also be eliminated at the resort. (RELATED: Outgoing MGM CEO Nabbed A $32 Million Exit Package One Month Before Seeking Federal Bailout)

“Guests will no longer need to wait in line, if they so choose. Guests can confirm their arrival time, add payments and verify their ID all before setting foot in the lobby,” the plan added.

Guests and employees will be required to self-screen before arrival. Screening questions and a temperature check will be required to enter the resort.

“We ask that guests abide by a similar self-screening protocol prior to arriving and during your stay,” the plan stated. “If you have reason to believe you may have been exposed to the virus, we strongly urge you to follow CDC guidelines for self-quarantine and not travel to our properties.”

This is the most thought-out reopening plan I’ve seen in awhile. This is honestly the best strategy. We need to be thinking through every possible situation and putting a plan in place before opening. Good on MGM for putting the work in.