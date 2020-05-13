EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Michael McCaul Explains His New Role As Chairman Of ‘China Task Force’

Republican Texas Rep. Michael McCaul explained his new position as chairman of the China Task Force committee which will investigate coronavirus mishandling, in an exclusive interview with the Daily Caller.

McCaul covered a lot of ground in the interview, from his new position on the committee to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s behavior throughout the crisis. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Steve Scalise Breaks Down How He Will Lead The House Coronavirus Select Committee)

“Our mission and our goal is several-fold. One, to get to the bottom of what happened, we need to know about the origins of COVID-19, how this happened so we can stop it from ever happening again. We will be having high level classified briefings to get to the truth about what happened and hold China and the Chinese Communist Party accountable for what they did. We do know it came out of Wuhan,” McCaul told the Daily Caller.

Check out the video below!

WATCH:

