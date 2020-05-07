EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Steve Scalise Breaks Down How He Will Lead The House Coronavirus Select Committee

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise discussed his new position on the Coronavirus Select Committee, saying he and other House Republicans will work together to help combat the deadly disease, in an exclusive interview with the Daily Caller.

Scalise covered a lot of ground in the interview, from his new position on the committee to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s behavior throughout the crisis. Check out the video below! (RELATED: House Republicans Launch ‘China Task Force’ To Investigate Coronavirus Mishandling)

“Well, as the lead Republican on this committee I’d like to see us focus on helping people get back to work, helping people get back about their daily lives in a safer way. I also think we really need to spend more time focusing on holding China accountable for their role in not only starting this disease but hiding it from the rest of the world,” Scalise told the Daily Caller.

WATCH:

CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most popular shows:

Jim Jordan Wants To Hold The Russian Collusion Investigators Accountable

Dan Crenshaw Slams Social Security

Journalist Tells Harrowing Story Of Being Attacked By ANTIFA

Farage Warns World Leaders: 2016 Was Just The Beginning

Sidelined By Transgender Athlete | High School Track Star Speaks Out

Ted Cruz Wants EL CHAPO to Pay for the Border Wall

Dan Crenshaw Reveals His Eye Patch Collection

Hero or War Criminal? SEAL Who Killed Terrorists Faces Lifetime Trial

Rudy Giuliani: The Mueller Report Was A “Political Hit”

Roger Stone Explains How to Dress for Court