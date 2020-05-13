Superstar Rapper Boosie Badazz Brags About Allegedly Paying For Sex For 14-Year-Old Son

Superstar rapper Boosie Badazz has reportedly bragged about allegedly paying for sex for his 14-year-old son.

“Hell yeah, I got my f–king son d–k sucked,” the 37-year-old rapper, whose real name is Torrence Hatch Jr., reportedly shared during an Instagram Live story. The piece was noted by the New York Post in a piece published Wednesday .(RELATED: Rapper T.I. Throws Shade At Travis Scott Over Super Bowl LIII Performance)

“I’m training them boys right,” he added in the clip. “Ask any of my nephews, ask any of them, ask my son. Yeah, when they was 12, 13, they got [oral sex] . . . That’s how it’s supposed to be.” (RELATED: Melania’s Spokeswoman Calls Out T.I. Over ‘Disrespectful And Disgusting’ Video Depicting First Lady As Exotic Dancer)

It comes after the Louisiana-based rapper, with eight kids, has made other comments that have had some calling for his kids to be removed from him, citing alleged sex abuse, per the outlet.

In 2017, the rapper posted a message to his son, Torrence, on his 14th birthday that read, “got a bag for you n a bad bitch to give u some h–d.”

According to the report:

In Louisiana, it is illegal to solicit sex workers, and for anyone over the age of 17 to engage in sex, including oral sex, with anyone under that age. But Boosie, who referred to the sex workers he hired as “super grown,” seems to admit to these crimes. “They should call CPS on this foolish man,” wrote one Twitter user in the comments.

It all comes after the “Set It Off” rapper made headlines earlier this year when he called out Dwayne Wade, in an expletive-laced rant, over the star’s 12-year-old daughter, Zaya, who is transgender.

“Don’t cut his d–k off, bruh,” Boosie told Wade in a video posted on Instagram. “You’ve gone too f–king far.”

Hatch previously spend time in prison for drug charges before being released in 2014.