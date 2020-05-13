Here Are The Most Convincing Points For And Against The Legitimacy Of Tara Reade’s Allegations

Tara Reade’s sexual assault allegation against former Vice President Joe Biden has become central to the presidential candidate’s 2020 race, but the contending narratives don’t match up.

She claims Biden assaulted her in 1993 while she worked in his Senate office by pushing her up against a wall, forcibly kissing her, and then penetrating her with his fingers. Biden denies the allegation.

Here is the evidence for Reade and Biden’s narratives, respectively.

For Reade:

Corroboration:

At least six people have come forward to corroborate details of Reade’s accusation since she came forward. The individuals include Reade’s mother, brother, former neighbor, former coworker and two friends.

Reade claimed in April that her mother had called into the Larry King Live show in 1993 and that a recording of the call would show she asked about advice for her daughter who was having trouble working for a “prominent senator.” (RELATED: Planned Parenthood Staunchly Defended Christine Ford But Waited Over A Month To Mention Tara Reade)

Such a recording did surface, but the anonymous caller did not explicitly mention sexual harassment or assault. The call originated from the same California county where Reade’s mother lived. Reade says the voice on the call is her mother’s.

“I’m wondering what a staffer would do besides go to the press in Washington? My daughter has just left there, after working for a prominent senator, and could not get through with her problems at all, and the only thing she could have done was go to the press, and she chose not to do it out of respect for him,” the woman told King.

In August of 1993 the mother of Joe Biden’s accuser, Tara Reade, called the Larry King show saying her daughter had problems at a prominent senator’s office but did not want to go to the press: pic.twitter.com/6NymDdrCpv — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) April 24, 2020

Reade’s brother confirmed to The Intercept that she told him of the assault soon after it allegedly occurred.

Her former neighbor, Lynda LaCasse, confirmed that Reade told her of the incident while the pair were smoking on her porch in 1995 or 1996, according to Business Insider. (RELATED: Biden Calendar Casts Doubt On Second Accuser’s Harassment Claim, But Her Aunt Says She Was There)

“This happened, and I know it did because I remember talking about it,” LaCasse told BI. “I remember her saying, here was this person that she was working for and she idolized him. And he kind of put her up against a wall. And he put his hand up her skirt and he put his fingers inside her. She felt like she was assaulted, and she really didn’t feel there was anything she could do.”

Former coworker Lorraine Sanchez, who also worked for a senator on Capitol Hill in the mid-1990’s, confirmed Reade told her she had been sexually harassed by her boss and that it had ultimately led to her being fired.

A pair of close friends who spoke to the Intercept on condition of anonymity also confirmed hearing Reade’s accusation after the alleged incident occurred in 1993.

Another pair of anonymous friends spoke to the Associated Press with the same message, though one said she only met Reade and heard her story in 2007 or 2008. It is not clear whether the same anonymous pair spoke to both publications.

Senate complaint:

Reade claims to have filed a formal complaint in the Senate regarding her experience in Biden’s office in 1993. While she says she did not include explicit allegations of sexual harassment or assault, she said the contents of the complaint would amount to sexual harassment.

Biden has called on the Senate and National Archives to produce the complaint, but it has not yet surfaced. Biden’s staff at the time have upon questioning denied receiving any form of written or verbal complaint from Reade.

Reade says she does not have a copy of the report, but that if it were found it would corroborate her story by proving these Biden staffers had lied about taking meetings with her following the alleged assault. (RELATED: ‘I Want The Same Equal Treatment’: Biden Accuser Tara Reade Tears Into Media, Women’s Groups, Democratic Politicians)

The former top Biden aides she says she met with are Ted Kaufman and Dennis Toner, both of whom have said they do not know Reade in interviews with the New York Times.

Kaufman told NYT: “I did not know her. She did not come to me. If she had, I would have remembered her.”

“It’s just so preposterous that Senator Biden would be faced with these allegations,” Toner told the publication. “I don’t remember her. I don’t remember this conversation. And I would remember this conversation.”

For Biden:

A changing story:

Reade first began speaking to reporters about her experience of working for Joe Biden in spring 2019. When she spoke to a reporter for Vox at the time, her accusation sounded very little like what it does today.

At the the time, she was one of eight women who came forward to accuse Biden of “inappropriate touching.” None of them alleged sexual assault.

“Reade told me that she wanted me to think of this story as being about abuse of power, ‘but not sexual misconduct,'” Vox’s Laura McGann wrote. “Her emphasis was on how she was treated in Biden’s office by Senate aides, who she said retaliated against her for complaining about how Biden touched her in meetings. ‘I don’t know if [Biden] knew why I left,’ she said. ‘He barely knew us by name.'”

McGann says Reade authored an essay published in local California newspaper The Union that sounded much the same. (RELATED: Former Biden Staffer Files Criminal Complaint With DC Police)

“This is not a story about sexual misconduct; it is a story about abuse of power,” Reade wrote. “It is a story about when a member of Congress allows staff to threaten or belittle or bully on their behalf unchecked to maintain power rather than modify the behavior.”

Another friend who knew Reade at the time of the alleged assault and lived in Washington, D.C. also cut against Reade’s current version of events.

“On the scale of other things we heard, and I feel ashamed, but it wasn’t that bad,” the friend, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Vox. “[Biden] never tried to kiss her directly. He never went for one of those touches. It was one of those, ‘sorry you took it that way.’ I know that is very hard to explain. What was creepy was that it was always in front of people.”

Senate complaint didn’t mention sexual assault:

Reade did not include sexual assault or harassment accusations in the complaint she filed to the Senate against Biden.

“I remember talking about him wanting me to serve drinks because he liked my legs and thought I was pretty and it made me uncomfortable,” Reade told the Associated Press. “I know that I was too scared to write about the sexual assault.”

Instead, Reade says “the main word I used — and I know I didn’t use sexual harassment — I used ‘uncomfortable.’ And I remember ‘retaliation.'” (RELATED: ‘I Want The Same Equal Treatment’: Biden Accuser Tara Reade Tears Into Media, Women’s Groups, Democratic Politicians)

The actual complaint remains unaccounted for. Biden has called on the Senate and National Archives to produce it, but the institutions denied his request for confidentiality reasons.

There is a stash of Biden’s Senate documents being kept by the University of Delaware, however. Biden has not yet requested that the university turn them over.