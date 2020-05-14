‘His Allegations Do Not Hold Water’: Alex Azar Unloads On Dr. Bright During Capitol Hill Testimony

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar took aim at Dr. Rick Bright as he was still testifying on Capitol Hill.

Bright had claimed that he was removed from his post as the head of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority due to his objections over touting the use of hydroxychloroquine, and testified Thursday that he had been moved to a “more limited and less impactful position” within the National Institutes of Health. (RELATED: HHS Calls WaPo Story ‘Misleading,’ Says Azar Pushed WHO To Put ‘Boots On The Ground’ In China)

Azar, who spoke briefly to reporters before boarding Marine One at the White House, argued that Bright had actually signed off on the request for the FDA to fast track approval for hydroxychloroquine.

WATCH:

Azar began by saying that everything Bright had complained about had actually happened, saying, “Everything he’s complaining about was achieved. Everything he talked about was done. He says he talked about the need for respirators. We procured respirators under the president’s direction. He said we need a Manhattan Project for vaccines. This president initiates a vaccine Manhattan Project, diagnostic Manhattan Project, therapeutic Manhattan Project.”

The HHS Secretary went on to suggest that Bright was spending his time complaining rather than doing the job he had initially been assigned.

“Oh, and, by the way, whose job was it to actually lead the development of vaccines? Dr. Bright. So, while we are launching Operation Warp Speed, he’s not showing up for work to be part of that. So, this is like somebody who was in a choir and is now trying to say he was a soloist back then,” Azar continued.

“And hydroxychloroquine, Dr. Bright literally signed the application for FDA authorization of it,” Azar concluded. “Literally, he is the sponsor of it. So, his allegations do not hold water. They do not hold water.”