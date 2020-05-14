REPORT: Channing Tatum Gets Tested For Coronavirus After 40th Birthday Party Gathering

Channing Tatum reportedly got tested for COVID-19 after his ex-wife, Jenna Dewan, was worried about her and their daughter’s safety following his 40th birthday party gathering.

Sources close to the 40-year-old actor told TMZ in a piece published Thursday that Tatum volunteered to take the test after Dewan expressed concern about their daughter, Everly’s, safety when she caught wind of a gathering he reportedly had with some pals at the end of April for his birthday. (RELATED: Jenna Dewan Was ‘Blindsided’ By Channing Tatum Moving On)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TMZ (@tmz_tv) on May 14, 2020 at 6:37am PDT

Sources said to put the gathering in context. The “Magic Mike” star‘s friends reportedly had all been quarantining on their own up until that day and they got together to ride dirt bikes at his personal ranch to celebrate their pal’s day. (RELATED: 15 Things You May Not Have Known About Emily Ratajkowski [SLIDESHOW])

After the “Step Up” star took the test, he waited a few days for the results and ended up not having his daughter with him. Once the test came back negative, Dewan and Tatum resumed sharing custody of their daughter.

As previously reported, Tatum and Dewan tied the knot in 2009. The two finalized their divorce in November of last year.