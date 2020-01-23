Report: Channing Tatum And Jessie J Back Together Following Time Apart

Channing Tatum and singer Jessie J are reportedly back together following some time apart after reports surfaced last year that they had split up.

A source close to the 39-year-old actor told E! News in a piece published Wednesday that the couple were “fully back together” after splitting up in December. (RELATED: Jenna Dewan Was ‘Blindsided’ By Channing Tatum Moving On)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J E S S I E . J (@jessiej) on Dec 8, 2019 at 1:07pm PST

“They took a few weeks apart but ultimately decided they really care about each other,” the source added, while explaining they, “seem very happy to be spending time together again.” (RELATED: 15 Things You May Not Have Known About Emily Ratajkowski [SLIDESHOW])

The source continued, “Jessie has been staying at Channing’s house this past week. They are super giddy around each other.”

It comes following reports that the 31-year-old singer and “Magic Mike” star were spotted out shopping together in Los Angeles last week.

At the time a source shared that, “No PDA but both were in great moods and together the whole time while giving their opinions on different items.”

In October, a source shared with the outlet that things were getting serious between the two, but not as serious as marriage talk.

“They aren’t there yet, but they love their life together and what they have,” the insider shared. “He loves seeing her perform and traveling with her. They have a good thing going.”

Two months later reports surfaced that it was over between the couple.

Tatum was previously married to Jenna Dewan after tying the knot in 2009. The two finalized their divorce in November of last year. They share a six-year-old daughter named Everly.