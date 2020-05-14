Watch Joe Biden Try To Have A Conversation With A Pre-Recorded Video

Former Vice President Joe Biden tried to have a conversation with a pre-recorded video during a Thursday night appearance on MSNBC.

Appearing for the entire hour of “The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell,” Biden was given a pre-recorded question from a “voter in California” after MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell switched to the “townhall component” of the interview.

“Let’s listen to this,” said O’Donnell.

WATCH:

“Hi Vice President Biden. My name is Navid,” said the questioner, introducing himself in the video.

“Hi,” Biden responded, apparently confusing the recording for a live interaction.

“Thank you for the opportunity to participate in this town hall with you,” the questioner said, to which Biden replied, “Thank you for participating.”

The interview included a question from O’Donnell about Biden’s “involvement in the investigation of Michael Flynn and the FBI investigation of Michael Flynn.” (RELATED: ‘Doubling Down On Authoritarianism’: Tucker Carlson Rips Lockdown Proponents For Refusing To Learn From Georgia)

“I was never a part or had any knowledge of any criminal investigation into Flynn while I was in office, period. Not one single time,” Biden told the MSNBC host.