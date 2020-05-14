‘Doubling Down On Authoritarianism’: Tucker Carlson Rips Lockdown Proponents For Refusing To Learn From Georgia

Fox News host Tucker Carlson blasted state leaders who are “doubling down on authoritarianism,” despite Georgia proving that coronavirus numbers can be lowered while lifting lockdown measures.

Beginning Thursday night’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight” opening monologue, Carlson panned predictions that “untold millions would die” when Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp lifted lockdown measures in the state three weeks ago.

“There’s nothing especially radical about what Georgia did,” Carlson said. “But you wouldn’t know that if you were watching television that week. The decision was described there as the most reckless public health decision since nine out of ten family doctors endorsed Camel cigarettes. Untold millions would die because Georgia was reopening. The state of Georgia would be flattened by a tidal wave of corpses, it was that dangerous.”

Yet, “18 days later,” the state had 555 new cases reported Thursday, compared to 650 when the measures were lifted.

“We should be thrilled by this news,” said Carlson. “Because it suggests can America can begin to return to normal — restore rights stolen from the population, maybe even treat citizens like adults once again — and not court medical disaster.”

However, instead of “racing to the podium” to share the “great news,” blue state leaders are doing “just the opposite” and “doubling down on authoritarianism,” Carlson noted before going through several examples, ending with Michigan.

“No one’s enjoying all of this more than Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer,” said the Daily Caller co-founder. “It’s always the most mediocre people who love fascism the most. It gives them power they never dreamed they’d have, and indeed don’t deserve. Whitmer wants this moment to last forever. She’s enraged that anyone would dare complain about it.” (RELATED: ‘Gretchen Whitmer Is A Ghoul’: Tucker Wonders Why ‘People Rotting In Wheelchairs’ Is Allowed But Abortion Is ‘Essential’)

“This is insanity, obviously,” Carlson said after discussing the case of a Michigan barber losing his license after attempting to reopen. “At some point we’re gonna look back in shame as we consider it. Politicians will always seize the maximum amount of power they can. That’s why they went into politics in the first place, to fill that empty space inside. The question is for the rest of us. Why are the rest of us allowing this to happen?”