Man Jumps Into Aquarium At A Bass Pro Shop In Viral Video

Police in Estero, Florida are looking for a man who jumped into an aquarium at a Bass Pro Shop.

According to Fox4Now, Daniel Armendariz is wanted for questioning after he allegedly hopped into the aquarium for a few good laughs. Following the prank, he allegedly sped away "in a silver sedan."

Busted Coverage tweeted a video of the alleged incident, and it's laugh-out-loud funny. Give it a watch below!

Florida Man’s wanted for jumping into Bass Pro Shops fish aquarium & going for a swim (Daniel Armendariz/FB) https://t.co/DXSWZeS4av pic.twitter.com/x5bFEYnBwg — Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) May 15, 2020

Is what Armendariz allegedly did a crime? Maybe. Maybe not. Is it funny? That's a hard hell yes. It's 100% funny.

If you jump into a Bass Pro Shop aquarium, it's a funny thing to do. Now, I'm not endorsing breaking the law, but I'm here for the laughs.

Imagine walking around a Bass Pro Shop picking out a few nice items, turning around and seeing a guy jump into the aquarium.

If that’s not funny, then I simply don’t know what is.

The police should honestly pin a medal on this guy’s chest. We’re all looking for reasons to laugh during coronavirus isolation, and Armendariz allegedly gave us one.

He might not be the hero we deserve, but he’s the hero we need.