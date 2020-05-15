There’s A Civil War Brewing In The White House Over Punishing China — Here’s What’s Really Happening

It seems like months ago that we first heard about President Donald Trump possibly signing an executive order that would retake control of America’s health care supply chain from China.

CNBC ran a report late Thursday claiming the president could potentially sign a new order centered on drug manufacturers, but senior White House correspondent Christian Datoc thinks this is more smoke than fire. He sat down with chief video director Richie McGinniss on Friday to discuss what he’s been hearing from White House officials on the issue, and the pair speculated on what’s really causing the apparent riff between members of the White House staff.

WATCH:

