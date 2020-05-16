Justin Amash Bows Out, Will Not Seek Libertarian Nomination In 2020

Independent Michigan Rep. Justin Amash will not seek the 2020 Libertarian presidential nomination.

Amash announced his decision in a series of tweets Saturday, just short of three weeks after announcing his intent to form an exploratory committee to evaluate his chances as a candidate.

He began by thanking those who had supported him, saying, “After much reflection, I’ve concluded that circumstances don’t lend themselves to my success as a candidate for president this year, and therefore I will not be a candidate.”

Thanks for your support as I’ve been exploring a run for president as the potential nominee of the Libertarian Party. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 16, 2020

I’ve spent nearly three weeks assessing the race, appearing in media, talking to delegates and donors, watching the Libertarian Party’s convention plan unfold, and gathering feedback from family, friends, and other advisers. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 16, 2020

After much reflection, I’ve concluded that circumstances don’t lend themselves to my success as a candidate for president this year, and therefore I will not be a candidate. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 16, 2020

This was a difficult decision for me, especially having seen grassroots supporters put so much effort into this campaign. It’s been humbling and awesome. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 16, 2020

Amash went on to tout the need for a viable third party, noting that the extreme polarization in the United States made that prospect more difficult.

I continue to believe that a candidate from outside the old parties, offering a vision of government grounded in liberty and equality, can break through in the right environment. But this environment presents extraordinary challenges. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 16, 2020

Polarization is near an all-time high. Electoral success requires an audience willing to consider alternatives, but both social media and traditional media are dominated by voices strongly averse to the political risks posed by a viable third candidate. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 16, 2020

Amash continued, noting that the coronavirus pandemic and mitigation efforts had made traditional campaigning all but impossible, making it even more difficult for a third-party candidate to break into the news coverage. (RELATED: Jake Tapper Reminds Justin Amash That Even Teddy Roosevelt Couldn’t Pull Off A Third-Party Win)

The new reality of social distancing levels the playing field among the candidates in many respects, but it also means lesser known candidates are more dependent on adequate media opportunities to reach people. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 16, 2020

Today, most Americans are understandably more interested in what life will look like tomorrow than they are in broader policy debates, and news coverage has reflected those priorities. At the same time, fundraising challenges posed by an idled economy will hinder advertising. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 16, 2020

The Libertarian Party’s national committee members and delegates have worked diligently to organize the national convention,… — Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 16, 2020

but lingering uncertainty regarding ratification of online voting, the feasibility of 50-state ballot access and related legal challenges, and unity after the nomination have also weighed heavily on me. We must address these issues as a party to ensure we maximize our potential. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 16, 2020

Amash concluded by encouraging anyone who hadn’t already done so to consider joining the Libertarian Party.

I’ve been speaking directly to delegates about this opportunity for only a short time, but these conversations have solidified my belief that the Libertarian Party is well positioned to become a major and consistent contender to win elections at all levels of government. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 16, 2020

I remain invested in helping the party realize these possibilities and look forward to the successes ahead. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 16, 2020

If you aren’t already a member of the @LPNational, I encourage you to join me in becoming one so we can continue working together toward freedom, peace, and prosperity. With appreciation, Justin — Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 16, 2020

CNN anchor Jake Tapper spoke with Amash shortly after he announced that he was considering a run, noting that even the immensely popular Theodore Roosevelt had been unsuccessful in his 1912 third-party (Bull Moose Party) run.