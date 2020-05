‘I’m Not Too Pleased With The Mayor’: Former NYPD Commissioner Slams De Blasio Over Coronavirus Response

Former New York Police Department Commissioner Bernard Kerik joined the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill to discuss New York City’s social distancing rules and coronavirus response.

“[New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio] has done everything in his power to do the opposite of what’s common sense and logic and what should be done,” said Kerick. “I’m not too pleased with the mayor, I think things should have been handled differently in many cases.”

He went on to criticize “anti-lockdown” protest arrests in New York City.

WATCH: