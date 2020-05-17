EXCLUSIVE: Don Jr. Reacts To ‘Hollywood’ Howard Stern Takedown

Donald Trump Jr. and girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle joined the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill for a wide ranging interview on the 2020 election, the news regarding the unmasking of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, and the effort to reopen the country amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In this video Trump Jr. goes after radio ‘shock jock’ Howard Stern after recent comments he made about President Donald Trump and his supporters on his radio show. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Don Jr. Says He Wants To Apologize To Mike Flynn. Here’s Why.)

“I think it’s pretty ridiculous when ‘Hollywood’ Howard used to want to be this guy, I mean the average Stern listener was definitely much more MAGA than pro Hillary,” said Trump Jr.

WATCH:

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.

Check out TheDC’s fantastic videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to avoid missing out.

SUBSCRIBE!

NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most popular shows:

Nike Sides With Colin Kaepernick, Many Customers Revolt

Inside The Daily Caller’s Exclusive Oval Office Interview With President Donald Trump

Would You Rather Date A Trump Supporter or MS-13 Gang Member?

New Details About The ‘Muslim Extremist’ Compound In New Mexico

‘Trophy Culture’ Hijacks New Jersey High School Cheer Squad

Fact Checking White House ‘Truth Seekers’ On North Korea

Democrats’ New Campaign Message: ‘Drain The Swamp’

‘Fake News’ Defends Brutal MS-13 Gang