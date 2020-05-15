‘You’re Disgusting, You’re The Virus’: Anti-Lockdown Protesters Taunt Journalist At Long Island Demonstration

A new video posted to Twitter by reporter Kevin Vesey shows him being verbally insulted and mocked by anti-lockdown demonstrators in Long Island, with people calling him “disgusting” and “fake news,” among other insults.

The protest, which took place in Commack, New York, turned very contentious as people berated and verbally attacked Vesey, a reporter for News 12 in Long Island.

One woman called him “disgusting” and “the virus.” Another man called him a “hack.”

Another man gave him the finger and said “Fuck you, you guys are fucking fake news.” Towards the end of the video, a group began chanting at him, “Fake news is not essential!”

The level of anger directed at the media from these protestors was alarming. As always, I will tell a fair and unbiased story today. pic.twitter.com/5jCR0YY9VH — Kevin Vesey (@KevinVesey) May 14, 2020

Many of the protesters had pro-Trump messages on signs and t-shirts.

Protests around the country have been occurring as backlash towards stay-at-home orders continues to simmer. In Michigan, armed protesters stormed the capitol building.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly promoted these protests, calling the Michigan protesters “very good people.”

Some demonstrators have promoted conspiracy theories about Dr. Anthony Fauci and billionaire Bill Gates, even calling for Fauci and Gates to be imprisoned. (RELATED: Protest Showdowns: Anti-Lockdown Protesters Carry Guns In Pennsylvania, Kansas City Counter-Protesters Block Traffic)