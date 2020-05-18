Guys Nearly Get Crushed By A Boat After Jumping Off A Bridge

Two guys nearly got obliterated by a boat after jumping off of a bridge.

In a Twitter video posted by Barstool Sports, two guys hop off of a bridge into a river. There’s just one major problem. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Right as they jumped, a boat appeared from under the bridge. Watch the terrifying moment below. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

When I saw that video for the first time, I legit jumped out of my seat. I thought both of those two dudes were goners. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

That is a big boat and they missed getting lit up by inches. If that’s not scary, then I don’t know what is. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Folks, this is why you always check to see what is coming under a bridge before pulling a stunt like this. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

You should never jump off a bridge without checking to see if there are boats around first. It’s day-one stuff. Otherwise, you might get crushed like these two nearly did.

Luckily for them, they both seem to be okay. They should consider themselves damn lucky!