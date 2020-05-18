Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Daughter Simone Joins The WWE

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is “very, very proud” of his daughter Simone Johnson for joining the WWE.

The Rock shared the news during Friday’s episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

“She signed her contract with the WWE, it just blows my mind,” Dwayne said. “First of all, I mean, what an honor that my daughter wants to follow in my footsteps. But, more importantly, ‘follow in my footsteps’ sounds cliché, but she actually wants to blaze her own path, which is just so important. She wound up being the youngest signee in the history of the company.”

“She was working her a** off,” he added about Simone. “Quietly, under the radar, in the ring, getting thrown around, and all the bumps and bruises that go with pro wrestling. She hung in there. I’m very, very proud of her.” (RELATED: Dwayne Johnson Is ‘Absolutely’ Considering A Political Run)

Dwayne was a professional wrestler in the WWE from 1996 until 2004 when he retired to pursue acting. Simone’s grandfather Rocky Johnson and great-grandfather Peter Maivia both wrestled in the WWE. They were both inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Simone shared the news on her Instagram.

“To the little girl who fell in love with wrestling & said ‘this will be my life one day’, this is for you,” she captioned her announcement. “I’m humbled, grateful & ready to work. Let’s do this.”

It’s awesome to see Dwayne’s daughter make her own path in the WWE, but still be inspired by the family she grew up around. It’s amazing to see generation after generation do amazing things in professional wrestling.

We’ll have to see if she can make a name for herself now that she’s gotten to where she wants to be.