Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Appears To Be In High Spirits During The Coronavirus Pandemic, Is Encouraging Healthy Habits

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson appeared to be in very high spirits during a recent live stream.

In a Sunday video tweeted by SportsCenter, The Rock was enjoying himself some French toast when he was asked what happens if you eat unhealthy and don’t work out. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Well, SportsCenter, you get fat,” the Hollywood star responded with a smile on his face.

It’s important during these trying times to smile as much as possible. I know it doesn’t seem like much, but having a good chuckle here and there can raise morale more than you’d expect.

The Rock clearly is doing his best to smile and laugh during the pandemic. You can’t fault somebody for trying to keep their spirits high.

Also, I’m glad the legendary actor is out there telling people that unhealthy habits lead to getting fat. It’s true, and a pandemic isn’t an excuse to get lazy.

As I’ve already pointed out, now more than ever, we need to stick to our structures and routines.

Now, if you want to crack a beer during the pandemic after a long day of work, then that’s fine. Nobody is going to stop you from doing that, but let’s not get lazy.

Eventually, this is all going to end, and we have to be ready at any moment to transition back to a normal way of life.

Props to The Rock for giving us something to laugh about. We sure needed it.