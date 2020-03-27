Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Tells Epic Story About Firing His Entire Management Team

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson recently told an incredible story about firing his entire management team.

The Rock has become arguably the most famous man in all of Hollywood, and he did it in large part by just doing things his own way. He is who he is, he embraces everything about himself and he is authentic. That’s resulted in a ton of success. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yet, in his early days of acting, his team wanted him to conform to the Hollywood norms. What did he do? He found people who would buy into his vision instead of trying to change him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by therock (@therock) on Mar 12, 2020 at 6:00am PDT

“I fired everybody,” Johnson said with a bit of a chuckle when talking about how his team wasn’t buying into his vision after a pitch meeting.

He further explained, “I’m going to put people around me who not only are hungry to win and to succeed, but also buy into my vision. But also, more importantly than that, have the faith and understand the value in possibility.”

You can watch his full comments below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by therock (@therock) on Mar 24, 2020 at 10:37am PDT

I love stuff like this, and it goes to show how important authenticity is when it comes to success. The world craves people who are authentic.

We’re saturated right now with people who are filling roles they think society wants to see from them. There are countless examples in Hollywood and in our everyday lives. We all know people who choose what they think people want out of them instead of authenticity.

It’s sad, but it’s true.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by therock (@therock) on Mar 9, 2020 at 5:51am PDT

There’s a premium on authenticity. It’s the reason why guys like Gardner Minshew and Mike Leach are so popular. They know who they are, they’re comfortable in their skin and they embrace the madness.

The Rock is the same way, and we should encourage more people to do the same. There’s no question his authentic behavior and attitude have played major roles in his success.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by therock (@therock) on Feb 26, 2020 at 4:34am PST

Props to him for encouraging others to just be themselves.

H/T: BroBible