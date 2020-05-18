‘These Are Profoundly Damaged People’: Tucker Carlson Rips Democratic Lockdown Leaders ‘Drunk With Power’

Fox News host Tucker Carlson criticized Democratic officials for going “crazy” with power as they continue to impose wide ranging restrictions on their constituents even as the coronavirus pandemic “recedes.”

Opening Monday night’s edition of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” with a shot of several “drunk with power” leaders including Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, Carlson opined that one “problem with assessing political candidates is, you never really know what they’re like until they get power.”

“By then, of course, it’s too late,” he said.

WATCH:

Instead of wielding their power “with restraint and humility,” many Democratic leaders “go crazy” and go even “crazier” as they obtain more power, Carlson contended.

“Power is the drug they’ve been searching for,” he said. “It’s why they went into politics in the first place — not to help you or their fellow citizens, or to improve our society, but to fill the empty space inside themselves. These are profoundly damaged people. Not a single one of them has a functional relationship with their fathers. Not one.”

Despite the fact that the virus has “recede[d]” and those areas that have “cautiously reopened are reaping the benefits,” some “lockdowns are becoming more restrictive, not less, and much, much weirder.”

Carlson cited Illinois Gov. J.B. Prizker’s emergency order and promise to “imprison business owners if they try to reopen” and de Blasio’s promise to remove people out of the water if they swim on the beach as examples. (RELATED: ‘More Off Base Than Your Average Epidemiologist’: Tucker Cites Dr. Fauci’s ‘Buffoon Level’ Mistakes, Questions ‘Powerful’ Role)

The Fox News host ended the monologue by describing several bright “spots” around the country where law enforcement is refusing to enforce some shelter in place orders and citizens are “voting with their feet” by defying them.