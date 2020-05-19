Joy Behar Says She ‘Can’t Believe Anyone With A Brain’ Would Take Hydroxychloroquine — To A Congressman Who Took It

Joy Behar said Tuesday that she couldn’t believe that “anyone with a brain” would take hydroxychloroquine to fight COVID-19 — and she said that to a U.S. Congressman who did just that.

Behar spoke with Republican Pennsylvania Rep. Mike Kelly about his recent battle with coronavirus on ABC’s “The View.” (RELATED: ‘Take That Smug Smile Off Your Face’: Joy Behar Attacks Lara Trump, Rips Into Mitch McConnell)

WATCH:

Kelly said that he had opted to take hydroxychloroquine, on the recommendation of his doctor, after being diagnosed with the virus.

“Did you just say that you took the hydroxychloroquine?” Behar asked. “My sound is a little weird.”

“Yes, ma’am. Yes, I took it,” Kelly replied.

“Wow. I can’t believe anybody with a brain would take that stuff, but you seem like an intelligent guy. You’re a representative in Congress,” Behar said. “Why would you take that drug? There are terrible consequences.”

Kelly’s response was diplomatic. “I appreciate that’s your view, that’s not my view,” he said. “And we’re on ‘The View.'”

Kelly went on to explain that he did not believe in a “one-size-fits-all” approach and he was not telling everyone to rush out and try the drug.

“I say go to the doctors that you have faith in, listen to what they say,” Kelly concluded. “If your doctor says don’t take it, then don’t take it. My doctor thought, you know what, we have something that we think could possibly work and we’ll give it to you.”