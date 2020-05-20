House Democrats Spark Privacy Concerns With TRACE Act

House Democrats have introduced legislation to implement tracking and tracing on a national scale in order to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

House Resolution (H.R.) 6666, the Testing, Reaching, and Contacting Everyone (TRACE) Act, was introduced by Democratic Illinois Rep. Bobby Rush on May 1 and now has 58 co-sponsors, all of whom are Democrats. The bill would create a $100 billion fund meant to go to “eligible entities” that can perform testing and contact tracing.

The bill has attracted both positive and negative attention, with public health advocates championing the potential of contact tracing and privacy advocates warning about the potential consequences of the bill. On the surface, it appears the proposal is neither as effective as its proponents make it out to be nor as invasive as its detractors warn that it could be. (RELATED: ‘How About No’: Rep. Amash Rips Fauci’s ‘Papers, Please’ Proposal)

The bill’s stated goal is to authorize Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Alex Azar to award grants to organizations with the capacity to conduct testing and contact tracing, but language contained in the legislation has raised eyebrows. The bill’s purpose is to “to authorize the Secretary of Health and Human Services to award grants to eligible entities to conduct diagnostic testing for COVID–19, and related activities such as contact tracing, through mobile health units and, as necessary, at individuals’ residences, and for other purposes.”

The part about “individuals’ residences” has become a lightning rod for criticism, as some worry that it will lead to government officials forcing themselves into citizens’ houses. A petition to stop the bill has accrued nearly 65,000 signatures, stating that the legislation “is designed to allow big Government into your house and into your personal, and your families Health matters.”

This interpretation has been disputed by several fact checking outlets, including Snopes, which rates the claim that the bill would “authorize federally administered COVID-19 testing groups to enter American homes and force testing against residents’ will, and then ‘take’ those who test positive to quarantine sites,” as false, pointing to privacy protections in the bill.

The legislation states that “nothing in this section shall be construed to supersede any Federal privacy or confidentiality requirement, including the regulations promulgated under section 264(c) of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996,” but does not include any new privacy protections.

Peter Kamakawiwoole, a staff attorney for the Home School Legal Defense Association (HSLDA) wrote that nothing in the legislation requires mandatory testing or immunizations, but added that the bill’s broad language and lack of specific privacy protections does little to assuage the fears of its critics. The bill does not protect any confidential information not already protected by the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), and is conspicuously silent about how testing and tracking data will be collected and stored.

“The bill is silent on data collection and use. While nothing in the bill requires that data be collected, stored, or put to use, nothing in the bill prevents data collection and use, either,” Kamakawiwoole wrote.

The legislation’s broad language and lack of privacy protections is bound to stir up fears, and will likely prevent the bill from becoming law. So far, zero Republicans have been willing to sign on to the bill indicating a lack of bipartisan support for widespread contact tracing. Republican New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew, formerly a Democrat, was originally listed as a co-sponsor but his name no longer appears under the list of co-sponsors.

It doesn’t help the bill’s proponents that coronavirus shutdowns have amplified mistrust of the government in certain circles, with protesters now routinely gathering in front of state capitols demanding an end to the lockdowns. A study released earlier this month concluded that nearly one-third of Americans may refuse a coronavirus vaccine when it becomes available, demonstrating a lack of trust in the nation’s institutions.

Tens of millions of Americans feel lied to as some politicians and bureaucrats continue to advocate for indefinite lockdowns after originally saying that the country needed 15 days to slow the spread. (RELATED: Politicians Keep Moving The Goalposts On When American Can Reopen)

Another argument that could be made against the bill is that it’s simply too late to begin an effective track-and-trace program. Setting aside the possibility that testing and tracing 350 million Americans would likely turn into a bureaucratic nightmare, contact tracing might not be necessary given how many Americans have already been infected with the coronavirus.

Studies have shown that the virus may be as much as 50 to 80 times more widespread than originally anticipated, a projection that seems to have merit, given results from antibody testing in the virus’ epicenter of New York. If such a large percentage of the country is already infected (or has been infected), that would make contact tracing even harder, especially in highly populated cities like New York and Washington, D.C. (RELATED: Sweden Is Reaping The Benefits After Defying Conventional Coronavirus Wisdom)

The TRACE Act contains provisions championed by leaders in both parties, but the increasingly partisan atmosphere surrounding the nation’s coronavirus response, combined with House Democrats’ inability to secure even one Republican co-sponsor means the bill is likely doomed in the Republican-controlled Senate, even if it passes the House. H.R. 6666 may not have devilish intentions, but it’s still unlikely to become law.