Tim Allen Announces ‘Last Man Standing’ Coming Back For Season 9

Tim Allen announced that his hit show “Last Man Standing” is coming back for a ninth season on Fox, bringing fans of the show some great news.

“Good news,” the 66-year-old actor tweeted to his millions of followers. The post was noted by Fox News in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Check Out First Teaser For Tim Allen’s ‘Last Man Standing’ Season 7 [VIDEO])

“Today Fox announced Last Man Standing is on for season 9!!!!” he added.

A short time later the “Home Improvement” star tweeted, “Talk about #GoodNewsTues @LastManStanding is returning for yet another season!! Can’t wait to be back with my #TV #Famly.””(Related: Did Steve Harvey Author This Pro-Trump Statement?)

According to FOX, the show averages 8 million viewers and is one of the network’s most watched comedies.

“The Resident and Last Man Standing are such important parts of Fox, and we’re so pleased they will be returning next season,” Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn explained.

“We want to thank all of the writers, actors, directors, producers and talented crews for both of these shows, and, of course, our friends and producing partners at 20th Century Fox Television,” he added.

As previously reported, the show is about a married man who is outnumbered by his wife and three daughters and how he maintains his manliness.

In 2018, “Last Man Standing” hit the air on Fox after being canceled on the ABC following six seasons with the network, from 2011-2017.