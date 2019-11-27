Tim Allen Laments ‘Thought Police’ And ‘PC Culture’ Attack On Comedy

Tim Allen lamented how much harder it is today to be a stand-up comedian and shared his thoughts about the “PC culture” and its attack on comedy.

The comments came during the 66-year-old actor’s appearance on “The View” as he and co-host Joy Behar were discussing the how much the level of political correctness has changed the way they do their job, per Fox News in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Check Out First Teaser For Tim Allen’s ‘Last Man Standing’ Season 7 [VIDEO])

“I think my act, if I ever brought that old act back, I’d be driven out of town,” Behar explained, before Allen weighed in on the situation.

WATCH:

Tim Allen looks back on how standup comedy has changed through the years, discusses the level of political correctness comedians face today: “It is an alarming thing for comedians.” https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/vmmUxg4sD6 — The View (@TheView) November 26, 2019

“What I got to do sometimes is explain — which I hate — in big arenas, that this is a thought police thing, and I do not like it,” the “Last Man Standing” star shared. “But when I use these words, this is my intent behind those words.”(Related: Did Steve Harvey Author This Pro-Trump Statement?)

“So as long as you understand my intent — I still get people: ‘Well, just don’t say it,'” he added, while mocking his critics.

Allen continued, “It is an alarming thing for comedians. But my act has really been about family and kids and growing up anyway.”

The “Home Improvement” star went on to share that when it comes to doing the “political stuff” he really has to be aware of what town he is in, because in some places if he says things about Democrats that isn’t going to go over very well.

As previously reported, the “Toy Story 4” star made headlines in the past when he shared that he wanted to see what President Donald Trump was going to be able to do during his presidency before he would say if he supported him.

“You know … it’s a very loaded question,” Tim explained. “I’ve met [Trump] at the charity event years ago, and that certainly doesn’t fit with the man who tweets. I’ve met a lot of people in private whose public persona is a bit off. My perception is let’s see what he gets done.”

“Let’s stop banging on the pilot’s door and trying to pull the guy out of his seat while he’s still flying,” he added. “You might not like how he’s flying the plane, but let’s let him land it. Do I like him or agree with him? … I don’t know. Somebody got this NAFTA thing done. How did that happen? It’s like a slight of hand with this dude.”