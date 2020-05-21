Mueller’s ‘Pit Bull’ To Headline Fundraiser For Joe Biden

A top prosecutor on the special counsel’s team will headline a fundraiser in June for former Vice President Joe Biden.

Andrew Weissmann, a former Justice Department official, will take part in a “fireside chat” for the Biden Victory Fund to be held online on June 2. The event will be moderated by Anne Milgram, the former attorney general for New Jersey.

Weissmann’s support for Biden is certain to renew allegations of political bias from one of the special counsel team’s top lawyers.

Weissmann was assistant special counsel to Robert Mueller, the former FBI director. He mostly handled the case against Paul Manafort, the former Trump campaign chairman who was convicted on money-laundering and tax evasion charges related to his work in Ukraine.

Weissmann’s aggressive prosecutorial tactics earned him the nickname “Mueller’s pit bull” from some in the media.

During the probe, President Donald Trump often pointed to Weissmann’s position on the special counsel’s team as evidence of a political bias in the investigation. The prosecutor attended an event for Hillary Clinton on election night, Nov. 8, 2016. He also donated $6,600 to the DNC, Clinton and Obama presidential campaigns. (RELATED: Andrew Weissmann Arranged Meeting With Reporters To Discuss Manafort Investigation)

Weissmann’s post-Mueller career path has highlighted his political leanings. He joined MSNBC as a legal analyst in November 2019.

A report of the Mueller investigation found no evidence that members of the Trump campaign conspired with the Russian government or that any Trump associates acted as agents of Russia.

