REPORT: Peruvian Mayor Plays Dead To Avoid Police Who Were Enforcing His Own Lockdown Rules

A peruvian mayor reportedly posed as a corpse inside of a coffin to escape police while he was defying the town’s coronavirus orders on Monday.

Alcalde en Perú se hizo el muerto en ataúd para evitar ser detenido tras violar cuarentena para salir con amigos

Jaime Rolando Urbina Torres, the mayor of Tantará, Peru, placed himself inside of a coffin, closed his eyes, and put a face mask on in an effort to trick authorities. According to the Evening Standard, Torres was detained for violating curfew and social distancing laws while out drinking with friends on Monday night. (RELATED: Video Shows New York Couples Having Sex In Public)

The mayor was attempting to pose as a dead coronavirus victim. He has received a lot of criticism for how he has handled the situation by citizens and local media. Local media reports that he failed to open emergency quarantine shelters and implement safety checks.

The town of Tantará has been on lockdown since March 16th.